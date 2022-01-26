Beth McIntyre wasn't always certain of what she wanted as a career, but it's clear she's found her calling as Piedmont Regional Library System director.
“I went to the University of Georgia and stayed there five years and didn’t want to leave and I changed my major five times,” laughed McIntyre, who now directs the Piedmont Regional Library System from Jefferson.
McIntyre, whose majors included accounting, pharmacy, and business, finally ended up in student education.
“But I went to the library at UGA and I asked a guy there what it was like to be in the library field, so he first got me interested,” she added.
Fast forward a few years (including a short stint teaching in Gwinnett) and the Sylvester native went back to school and earned her master’s degree in library science from Florida State.
After nearly 30 years in the profession, with stops at libraries in South Carolina and later in Cobb and Gwinnett counties, McIntyre said the past two years of Covid have presented some real challenges.
“Honestly, I saw COVID as more of an opportunity than a threat,” she reflected.
McIntyre said the library’s website has been able to highlight electronic resources, “in addition to the collection of 39,000 eBooks and audiobooks that we offer.”
McIntyre noted that the Piedmont system has also seen a return to printed books, as well.
“Our numbers are not yet back up to pre-Covid (levels) but they are getting there,” she continued.
“People are still reading print books and checking out DVDs and books on CD, not just downloadable items,” McIntyre said. “...I continue to be amazed at the number of books that are placed on hold and moved throughout the Piedmont region as well as throughout the state via PINES (Public Information Network for Electronic Services),” said McIntyre.
The volumes of books throughout the Piedmont system is impressive.
“We average 40 crates of books into headquarters and 40 crates out to our ten locations every single day,” said McIntyre.
The 10 libraries that make up the Piedmont system include Braselton, Commerce, Jefferson, Maysville, Nicholson, Talmo, Auburn, Statham, Winder and Banks County. Winder, Statham and Auburn report up through McIntyre’s regional office, while the others, still a part of the geographic area, are known as affiliates and are supervised and funded by various city or county governments.
The 30-year-professional believes strongly in public libraries, and has been a part of the business community since her time at Gwinnett’s Five Forks Library and now in her leadership role at Piedmont.
“Our field is a complex one, and a master’s degree in library science is required for certification by Georgia’s Secretary of State,” said McIntyre. “We encourage all of our library managers to make library science a career.”
McIntyre is a longtime Rotarian, including serving a term as president of the Rotary Club of Lawrenceville and is currently the secretary and webmaster of the Rotary Club of Winder. McIntyre is also the chair of the Laws of Life Board of Directors.
“Rotary is such a huge part of my life,” said McIntyre. “In the library world, you see other librarians and you see patrons but you don’t always get to get out into the community and make relationships. Rotary provides an outlet for service.”
McIntyre had recently spent a day with fellow Rotarians helping out in Winder with the Barrow County Food Pantry.
“Rotary guides us where the community needs us,” she added.
She comes from a South Georgia family who was active in their community, including her father, Buddy Harden, a retired state representative and former director of the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association, who was recently honored for his commitment to his community.
“I can’t talk about my myself without talking about my dad,” said McIntyre. “We are both proud of each other.”
Looking to the future, McIntyre says she is “incredibly optimistic” about 2022.
She said the region’s libraries have found that “…our patrons still need us for all kinds of things, including increased checkouts in print and eBooks, and other electronic resources like the World Book, ABC Mouse and language learnings.”
Another major event for McIntyre and her team in 2022 is the expansion of the Braselton Library, as Piedmont worked with local and state officials to get more than $1.7 million in state funding for the design, construction and equipment for the library’s expansion (matching local funds will bring the total to more than $2.5 million). According to the 2020 Census, Braselton’s population has increased 108% in the last 10 years, increasing the demand for services.
“Braselton is the seventh out of our 10 libraries that has been renovated and/or expanded in the last 10 years,” added McIntyre.
McIntyre, whose many accomplishments are exceeded only by her enthusiasm for her profession, said “we been able to fulfill our mission to empower people, raise their expectations, enhance their employability and build active citizenship and the quality of life in our communities,” she said, adding, “I’ve got the best job in the world.”
So, what does a library executive read? As you might expect, her choices are eclectic.
“[Last year] I loved Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey and I just finished Louise Penny’s latest, The Madness of Crowds, but probably the best book I’ve read in years is called We Were Liars, a modern sophisticated thriller that was a National Book Award Finalist,” said McIntyre, adding with a laugh that “If anyone asks you how it ends, just lie!"
Check out Piedmont regional system’s website at www.prlib.org for everything you ever wanted to know about the library, including how it works and the many services are offered you may not be aware of, like making copies or getting a Notary, for example — and you can even get drive-up service if you call ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.