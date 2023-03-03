The Banks County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at the Homer City Hall.
The meet and greet will start at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Betty Freeman Fisher, president of the Republican Women of Hall.
Homer City Hall is located on Historic Homer Highway, across from the historic courthouse in Homer.
For more information, call Martha Ramsey at 706-654-6263.
