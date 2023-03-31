The Republican Women of Banks County will meet on April 4 at Homer Town Hall, located at 943 History Homer Highway, Homer. A social gathering will be held at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m.
Rhonda Thomas, president of Atlanta-based Truth in Education, will be the guest speaker.
