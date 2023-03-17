The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 held its monthly meeting on February 20 at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa. The day being Presidents Day, the program was presented by the group's Legislative Officer, James Gothard, who provided factual information on presidents of the United States and happenings within their term of office through the game of Trivia.
The chapter’s next meeting will be held on Monday, March 20, at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa at 10:30 a.m. The speaker will be Bill Flowers, a retired commercial pilot now residing in Lavonia. He will share about conversation in and outside the cockpit which will be insightful to learn about navigation in the friendly skies.
