The Toccoa/Northeasdt Georgia Chapter 1818, NARFE met on Monday, June 19, at the X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa. The guest speaker was Chris Stephens, Stephens County Coroner and Director of Stephens County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Stephens shared his vast experience helping the sick and injured in the community and the importance of reliable emergency services. Stephens County was the second county in the state to provide EMS beginning in 1969.

