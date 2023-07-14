The Toccoa/Northeasdt Georgia Chapter 1818, NARFE met on Monday, June 19, at the X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa. The guest speaker was Chris Stephens, Stephens County Coroner and Director of Stephens County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Stephens shared his vast experience helping the sick and injured in the community and the importance of reliable emergency services. Stephens County was the second county in the state to provide EMS beginning in 1969.
Today, the county has three emergency vehicles that operate 24 hours, seven days every week and made 5,035 emergency calls, and traveled 12,000 miles in 2022.
Of tremendous assistance to the EMS team and to persons needing CPR is the Lucas 3 Press that provides 120 compressions per minute. Stephens County has 5 machines; however, Chris emphasized the importance of persons learning CPR to provide assistance by performing CPR until the EMS team arrives with the Lucas 3 Press. The first minutes following the need are critical and CPR being administered until EMS arrives is key to the patients survival. CPR classes are conducted at the Stephens County Hospital monthly and persons may register by calling the hospital or on the hospital website.
It was also emphasized that if a patient needs lifesaving critical care transportation to a trauma center by helicopter, the cost is no longer a factor in the decision as the “No Surprises Act of 2022” protects patients from large medical bills for air transport with the average cost in Georgia being $206. If you have insurance you are only responsible for your co-pay and/or deductible, if any. The Patient Advocacy Program works with all patients regardless of insurance and even those without insurance to make out-of-pocket costs affordable for all.
Following the program, members had lunch and a short business meeting.
Toccoa/NE GA NARFE Chapter 1818’s next meeting will be July 17 at the X Factor Grill at 10:30 a.m. and the speaker will be Mark Smith with PowerHouse and Faith of Toccoa. This program will be centered around child advocacy and abuse in the home.
All active and retired federal civilian employees are invited to attend and learn about the benefits available as a NARFE member and how you can assist in protecting yourself and your family benefits, annuity, health care insurance and important information about the new USPS sponsored health insurance available in 2025. For more information, send email inquiry to mjfarms100@aol.com
