The Toccoa/NE Georgia Chapter 1818 of NARFE held its monthly meeting on March 20 at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in Downtown Toccoa. The guest speaker was Bill Flowers, retired Delta Airlines pilot that began his career in military service after his graduation from Georgia Tech, then was employed by Eastern Airlines. He presented a program about the pilot's duties before and during a flight, the training and knowledge required along with the numerous maps, charts, check-off lists and routine necessities for making it safely to the destination.
All current and retired federal civilian employees are invited to attend the monthly meetings and learn about NARFE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.