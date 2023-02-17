AT NARFE MEETING

Shown are some of the attendees at the recent NARFE meeting.

The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 held its meeting on January 16, 2023, at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa. Mary Lou Faulkenberry, Rabun County’s Alzheimer’s representative, was the guest speaker.

Mary Lou’s most profound statement was “Being an Alzheimer’s patient caregiver is the toughest job anyone can have.” She speaks from a lifetime of experience and continues to coach families on caregiving and how to handle difficult situations.

