The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 held its meeting on January 16, 2023, at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa. Mary Lou Faulkenberry, Rabun County’s Alzheimer’s representative, was the guest speaker.
Mary Lou’s most profound statement was “Being an Alzheimer’s patient caregiver is the toughest job anyone can have.” She speaks from a lifetime of experience and continues to coach families on caregiving and how to handle difficult situations.
There are over 100 different types of dementia that rob the patient of normal cognitive function and as we all know there is yet to be a cure for the dreadful disease of Alzheimer’s. Mary Lou offered four major factors that everyone could practice to assist to the prevention of the disease: 1) Daily exercise, 2) Better Nutrition eating more vegetables and a great reduction of sugar in the diet, 3) Drink daily recommended requirement of water, and 4) Reduce salt intake. She reminds us that not everyone has the gift of being a care-giver.
The major fundraiser is NARFE Alzheimer’s for Research.
"We thank Mary Lou for her dedication to the care and understanding of being a “caring caregiver," leaders state.
The chapter’s next meeting will be held on Monday, February 20, at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa at 10:30 a.m. The Chapter Legislative Officer will be the speaker and the attendees will learn about United States presidents, past and present, and will include a few questions of trivia to add fun and fellowship.
All current and retired federal civilian employees are extended a special invitation to attend the meeting and learn how NARFE is the only organization that protects and defends our benefits and the importance of learning first-hand how you can be a part of our unified efforts.
For more information, email mjfarms100@aol.com or come to the meeting and meet other active and retired civilian employees in the area.
