The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1818 of Northeast Georgia held its monthly meeting at X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa on Doyle Street on Monday, May 15.
The guest speakers were Tracy and Rufino Pato, owners of A to Zinc Health Store and Smoothie Bar in Clarkesville. The topic was Health Essentials and members learned that the “key to good health is like running a race ~ it is a sprint and not a marathon. Change takes place a little at a time. The components for healthy living begin with five essentials: Diet, Hydration, Exercise, Sleep, Stress with each being of equal importance.”
Tracy conducted a discussion on essential whole food vitamins, omega 3 and the importance of eating fresh vegetables and drinking water to remain hydrated.
“We must strive for a health diet and lifestyle, so a visit to A to Zinc Health Store for a consultation of where and how to begin your healthy journey is a step in the right direction,” she said.
The chapter’s June meeting will be held on Monday, June 19, at X Factor Grill at 10:30 a.m. with a program of special interest followed by dutch-treat lunch and a short business meeting with adjournment at 12:30. All current federal civilian employees and retirees from all government agencies are extended a special invitation to attend the meeting. First time eligible members are our guests for lunch.
“Come and see the difference that NARFE is making for you and the important work being done to insure current employees’ benefits are being protected now and in the future,” leaders state. “NARFE is the “Federal Benefits Experts.”
