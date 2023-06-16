RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES MEET

Pictured from left are: Chapter Treasurer Scott Brennan, Tracy and Rufino Pato, owners of “A to Zinc Heath Store.”

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1818 of Northeast Georgia held its monthly meeting at X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa on Doyle Street on Monday, May 15.

The guest speakers were Tracy and Rufino Pato, owners of A to Zinc Health Store and Smoothie Bar in Clarkesville. The topic was Health Essentials and members learned that the “key to good health is like running a race ~ it is a sprint and not a marathon. Change takes place a little at a time. The components for healthy living begin with five essentials: Diet, Hydration, Exercise, Sleep, Stress with each being of equal importance.”

