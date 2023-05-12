The Rotary Club of Banks County is accepting nominations for the fourth annual Rotary Salutes event which will take place on June 14 at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn facility near Gillsville.
The purpose of this initiative is to provide much-needed recognition for first responders and civic leaders that go above and beyond the call of duty. The deadline for nominations is May 22.
The Public Safety Category awards include Public Safety Unit of the Year, Award of Merit, Public Safety Professional of the Year, The Lifesaving Award and the Award of Valor.
The three awards in the Public Service Category are Public Safety Supporter of the Year, Education Community Impact, Community Leadership, and Distinguished Service.
Public Safety Award nominations must be submitted by or signed-off on by senior staff members within the appropriate department. Whereas, nominations for the Public Service awards are open to anyone in the community.
The winner of the Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, another Rotary initiative, will also be recognized at the Rotary Salutes Event.
“For the last three years we received such positive feedback as a result of the Rotary Salutes event, our board and the entire club felt strongly about keeping the tradition going for another year,” said Banks County Rotary President Rick Billingslea. “We are hopeful that the program gets well established and becomes a traditional Banks County event."
The Nomination Form outlines the process and criteria for each award. The forms are available from any Banks County Rotarian, or via request by email to
It is the long-term objective that the ‘Rotary Salutes’ awards maintain a focus on ‘service,’ so as to reinforce the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 30 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
