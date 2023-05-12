The Rotary Club of Banks County is accepting nominations for the fourth annual Rotary Salutes event which will take place on June 14 at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn facility near Gillsville.

The purpose of this initiative is to provide much-needed recognition for first responders and civic leaders that go above and beyond the call of duty. The deadline for nominations is May 22.

