The Rotary Club of Banks County is seeking sponsors for the upcoming fourth annual Rotary Salutes Awards Program, which will occur at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn at 11:45 a.m. on June 14. This event will honor first responders and community leaders that go above and beyond the call of duty in serving the residents of the county.

According to Banks County Rotary Club President Rick Billingslea, “sponsor funding is needed to help us pay for the cost of the awards and for the food provided at the luncheon.” Traditionally, the first responders in attendance receive a complimentary lunch at the awards program. “It’s the least we can do to offer our public servants a nice lunch as part of the overall festivities and oftentimes our sponsors are delighted to have the opportunity to pick up the tab on some of those lunches,” said Billingslea.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.