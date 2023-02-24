Pack and Troop 106 attended Scout Sunday on February 12, 2023, at Homer United Methodist Church.

"Scout Sunday is a day that  Pack 106 and Troop 106 can come together and be reverent," Scout leader Lisa Crump said. "And what better way can we do this than with our charter organization! We are so blessed to have Homer United Methodist Church to support us with scouting."

