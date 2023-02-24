Pack and Troop 106 attended Scout Sunday on February 12, 2023, at Homer United Methodist Church.
"Scout Sunday is a day that Pack 106 and Troop 106 can come together and be reverent," Scout leader Lisa Crump said. "And what better way can we do this than with our charter organization! We are so blessed to have Homer United Methodist Church to support us with scouting."
Troop 106 participated with this service. They recognized the Troop Scoutmaster change from Kevin York to Charley Lee.
"Thank you, Kevin, for all of your hard work as our Scoutmaster for over four years," Crump said. "We are looking forward to new adventures with our new Scoutmaster Charley Lee."
The Scout Sunday service was Psalms 119:1-8. Pastor David Collins spoke about, ”who has made the biggest impact in your life”.
Scouts are committed to memorize two things - our Scout Law and Scout Oath.
Pastor David explained we should give our all to those around us and to God daily. Scouts also must be steadfast and diligent with all they do.
Pastor David stated, We can do all things through Christ. Also, how important it is to know the bible, obey what the bible says and live it daily. Just like the scouts know their law and oath and live it daily. The pastor also reminded us how we can make a big difference in this world by helping others. This is part of both the Scout Law and Scout Oath.
The Scout Law is: "A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent."
The Scout Oath is: "On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight."
