Maysville's second annual Summer Bash will be held on Saturday, May 27.
From noon to 7 p.m., there will be craft and food vendors, a BBQ competition, cornhole tournament and live entertainment.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 8:48 am
At 7:30 p.m., Kayler Does Taylor, a James Taylor tribute band, will perform.
