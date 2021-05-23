The Southern States Llama Association is hosting a llama and alpaca show over Memorial Day weekend at the Chicopee Agricultural Center Arena in Gainesville.
Over 100 llamas and alpacas will be participating in obstacle and halter class competitions.
The show starts at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, starting with llamas and alpacas negotiating obstacles representing challenges found while hiking. Later classes on Saturday have obstacles found during public relation events such as parades, classroom visits or other public events.
On Sunday, May 30, starting at about 9 a.m., handlers will be competing in showmanship, then immediately following llamas and alpacas will be judged on conformation.
The public is invited to stop by and see these animals work with handlers, both adult and youth.
Chicopee Agricultural Center is located at 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville.
For other Southern States Llama Association events and activities, visit www.ssla.org.
