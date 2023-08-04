John Mitchell is retiring from the Jackson EMC board of directors after 17 years of service. He is succeeded by Phil Sutton, who is well known for his business leadership and community service.

A member of Jackson EMC since 1990, Mitchell is a retired UGA Extension Director with 23 years of service in Banks County and 13 years in Whitfield County. In addition to his professional connections through the Extension network, Mitchell is active in the Banks County community. He joined the Jackson EMC board in March 2006.

