John Mitchell is retiring from the Jackson EMC board of directors after 17 years of service. He is succeeded by Phil Sutton, who is well known for his business leadership and community service.
A member of Jackson EMC since 1990, Mitchell is a retired UGA Extension Director with 23 years of service in Banks County and 13 years in Whitfield County. In addition to his professional connections through the Extension network, Mitchell is active in the Banks County community. He joined the Jackson EMC board in March 2006.
“John’s experience and connection to the community made him an asset to the cooperative,” said Jackson EMC Board Chairman Otis Jones. “His dedication to youth development and focus on employee safety played a crucial role in our team’s efforts to deliver exceptional service to our community and employees.” After growing up on a farm in Indiana, incoming board member Sutton now lives on a farm in Banks County, where he and his wife, Sue, enjoy entertaining friends and family. The couple has two sons and two granddaughters. They enjoy the small-town community in Banks County and raise pure bred Hereford cattle on their farm.
Sutton is the Vice President of Administration for Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation in Gainesville and Kubota Industrial Equipment Corporation in Jefferson. An active member of the community, he was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal to serve on the State Board for the Technical College System of Georgia and State Workforce Development Board. He is a member of the Banks County Cattlemen’s Association and the Georgia Agribusiness Council.
A retired veteran of the United States Air Force, Sutton served in various capacities during his 20 years of service, including Antiterrorism, Public Affairs and Law Enforcement Operations. He is a graduate of Wayland Baptist University with a degree in occupational education and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University. He is a graduate of the 187th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico. Sutton will be fulfilling the unexpired term on the Jackson EMC Board.
“Phil possesses all the qualities necessary to be a very effective board member for Jackson EMC. He genuinely cares about our local community, and his extensive business experience and board service make him highly qualified. He is an excellent choice for our cooperative,” said Jones.
