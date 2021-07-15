Tanger Outlets Commerce plans its Back-to-School Bash and Food Truck Fest on Saturday, July 24, from 12-5 p.m.
Activities are planned all weekend long, including a chalk-art station, inflatable cliff jump, food trucks and Purl- Piedmont Regional Library System’s Mobile Library will be onsite registering guests for library memberships and offering prizes.
A number of stores will also have sales during the weekend. For a complete list of sale offerings, visit tangeroutlet.com/commerce/deals.
Back-to-School Bash shoppers will also have access to TangerStyle rewards by bringing their discount coupons, valid at participating stores, including Adidas, Gap Factory and Tommy Hilfiger. Guests can visit TangerStyle beginning July 28 to download the coupon or visit Tanger Shopper Services.
