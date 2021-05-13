Tanger Outlets Commerce will host its first annual TangerFIT Spring Virtual 5K this May.
The event will be held from May 20-30. The virtual nature of this event allows participants to take part and complete their race at the most convenient location to them.
Registrants will receive a race t-shirt and running bib to wear during race. Prizes will be awarded to top three male and female winners along with division winners in each age category.
The registration fee is $32.
Proceeds benefit Mental Health America, the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting positive overall mental health.
For more information or to register visit https://runsignup.com/tangerfitvirtual5k
