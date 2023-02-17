“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” will be presented at the Fox Theatre Feb. 21-26.
This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global "Queen of Rock n’ Roll." “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical,” is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.
“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” will play at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Feb. 21-26. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.; Friday 8 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $30 Student Rush Ticket for the Atlanta engagement of "TINA- The Tina Turner Musical," as part of the 2022/2023 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. Students need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations. For the best selection of Student Rush tickets, Broadway in Atlanta recommends Tuesday through Thursday performances.
