Troop 106 went to Camp Sidney Dew summer camp from June 25-July 1. Sidney Dew is located in Armuchee outside of Calhoun.
Camp Sidney Dew started in 1939. The camp had lots of history that the troop got to experience throughout the week. The troop got to stay at one of the first campsites that Sidney Dew had in 1939. The scouts also worked hard to earn several merit badges.
When they had free time from the merit badge classes, they liked to play card games, D&D, and chess.
“They had lots of nature that we got to enjoy this week such as frogs, owls, lizards, and camp kitties,” leaders state. “The camp kitties were not your average kitty, they were skunks from babies all the way to adult skunks. The boys got to do some fishing on their break after lunch. They caught several bass.”
The troop also worked hard this week earning a special award. They earned the Troop Honor ribbon for their troop flag.
The camp was a beautiful place surrounded by several mountains. Troop 106 leaders are very proud of their troop for working hard on their merits, but for also working together and using teamwork to earn the Troop Honor award. There were only about 5 troops that were at camp that earned this award.
The troop also had one scout that earned the dime award in rifle shooting. There were about 200 scouts that were at camp this week and there were only 4 scouts out of the camp that got to earn the dime award in rifle shooting. You had to shoot 5 shots in the same circle target under the size of a dime to earn this award.
“This week, these scouts had late nights and early mornings they did great using teamwork, dedication, and team spirit to work hard in earning their merits and the Troop Honor award,” leaders state. “Troop 106 leaders are very proud of their troop on a great week and to see these boys supporting each other through their week at camp and earning several awards. This week was definitely a week that they will never forget.”
If you are interested in joining scouting, contact Charles Lee at 706-224-6296.
