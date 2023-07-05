GOOD WITCH VS. BAD WITCH

Celia Hottenstein as Glinda and Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of “Wicked.”

 Joan Marcus

“Wicked,” the Broadway sensation, will be presented at the Fox July 5-30 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

“Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

