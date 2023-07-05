“Wicked,” the Broadway sensation, will be presented at the Fox July 5-30 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.
“Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
The performance schedule is as follows: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A special matinee performance will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.
Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, by visiting foxtheatre.org/wicked or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.
Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer special $30 Student Rush Tickets. Students need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.
Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, “Wicked” is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, “Wicked” has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. “Wicked” has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.
For more information about “Wicked,” visit www.WickedTheMusical.com. Follow “Wicked” on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
