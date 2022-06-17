Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 97F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.