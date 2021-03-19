The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Toccoa/Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 held its February meeting at the X-Factor Restaurant and Grill in downtown Toccoa.
The group includes members from Banks County.
Members in attendance enjoyed a program presented by Hazel Cording, General Manager of WCHM (94.3) radio station (Clarkesville) discussing her experiences in a career of broadcasting.
The Chapter voted to change the meeting time to begin at 10:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 11 a.m. at the X-Factor Restaurant and Grill and lunch served following the program.
The March meeting features a program by John Dickerson, attorney, discussing wills, power of attorney, living wills, reverse mortgages and other legal matters of interest along with the importance of taking care of these matters in the best interest on yourself and your family.
The Chapter officers and members invite active and retired federal civilian employees to attend our meetings on the third Monday of each month at the restaurant. First time prospective members are invited to be the guest to attend the program and meal as well as enjoy fellowship while practicing social distancing. Protective masks are available at the meeting.
For more information, send email to mjfarms100@aol.com.
