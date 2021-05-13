This year’s pottery festival may look a little different in the town of Gillsville. Plans for the annual fall festival was discussed at the city council meeting last week.
Festival planners approached Mayor Roy Turpin to ask if they could continue to use the downtown area. Council members agreed, and talked about additions to the event.
A suggestion was made to open it to others crafters, such as bee keepers. Council members also agreed that this could potentially increase the number of people who attend the festival, which is generally held in October.
CITY MAP
Turpin said he had been contacted by the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC) and the new city map is complete. This map will include the new census data.
Also at the meeting, the city council:
•set a public hearing for an annexation update. This will occur on June 8, just before the rescheduled council meeting.
•discussed a tree removal on Old Gillsville Hwy.
•discussed having a more detailed zoning ordinance manual.
•agreed to get a bid from Dave Wiley to create the welcome signs in the city.
