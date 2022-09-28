Fall festivals will be in full bloom this weekend as two area towns plan special events.
Festivals will be held in Lula and Gillsville this weekend.
LULA
The Historical Society of Lula Bellton will present the Lula Fall Festival Oct. 1-2.
The hours on Oct. 1 will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; with the hours on Oct. 2 being 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
"It will be a fun weekend for the whole family with local artisans and crafters, folk art, pottery, woodworking and jewelers," organizers state. "Come and enjoy your favorite delicious festival foods, children's activities, a dunking booth, pony rides and live music and entertainment.
On Saturday, the entertainment will include local singers and songwriters Doug Harrell and Ken Forrester, as well as the Lakeshore Squares square dancers, the Ballet Mexicano de Lupita Sosa dancers and the Stand Firm Martial Arts Academy student demonstration. That night, the Southern Stone Band will perform a free concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, Eric Stewart, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, will speak at 10:15 a.m. followed by Starr Phillips, a local gospel singer. the Assembly of Praise Choir and the Southern Stone Band will then perform.
The festival will be located on the grounds at The Depot Community Center, 5911 Wall Street, Lula.
GILLSVILLE
The Historic Gillsville Fall Pottery Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6640 Hwy. 52, Gillsville.
The festival is sponsored by the Craven, Ferguson and Hewell families.
Participating artists include: Billy Joe Craven, Stanley Ferguson, Wayne Hewell, Stephen Harrison, Steve Turpin, Mike Craven, Dal Burtchaell, Dwayne Crocker, Brian Wilson, Rex Hogan, Marvin Bailey, Lynn and Albert Walton, Mary Ferguson, Mary Meaders Adams, Aubrey Lewallen, Daniel Bollinge, Lester Martin, Sara Bates, Savannah Craven, Heather Head, Dale Breezy Ellis, Celene Schoen, Donald and Carolyn Simmnons, Joe and Marcia Scroggs, Jeff Standrige, Diane and Mike Swoszowski, Jamie Ferguson, Lester McClure, Stan Clark, Tom and Abby Whitaker and Victoria Hardy.
In addition to artist booths, there will also be a food truck, MG's Burgerque.
A blood drive will be held in memory of Bobby Ferguson.
