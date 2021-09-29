The arrival of fall means it’s time for festivals in Northeast Georgial. In this area, Maysville, Lula, Gillsville and Baldwin all have special events coming up in October.
MAYSVILLE
The 54th annual Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival will be held Oct. 1-2 at Veterans Park in downtown Maysville, 10 North Main Street.
The annual fall festival will feature more than 50 vendors, a parade, food and activities for children. There will also be live music by Dustin Wilkes, Garrett Lott and Zach Haines.
LULA
The Lula Belton Historical Society will present the Lula Fall Festival from noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.
The festival will be held on the grounds of The Depot Community Center, located at 5911 Wall Street, Lula.
The weekend will include arts and crafts, food, children’s activities, a street dance, a dunking booth, music and other entertainment.
Vendor and participant applicant forms can be printed from the Facebook page @lulafallfestival, picked up at Lula City Hall or obtained by emailing lulabeltonhistorical@gmail.com.
GILLSVILLE
The Gillsville Pottery Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Gillsville.
Potters will be setting up their items along the town’s sidewalk as well as in the historic building commonly known as “Reo Frankum’s Store.” Vendors will also set up booths beside the post office to sell craft items.
For more information, email gillsvillepotteryfestival@gmail.com.
BALDWIN
The City of Baldwin will hold its fourth annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 23, beginning at 9 a.m. in the downtown park.
The festival will include the Runway 5K, farmer’s market, a chili cook-off, pumpkin painting, a Jeep ride, cake walk, games, jump house, local vendors – both food and retail, a photo booth, a greased pig wrangling contest, and lots more.
For more information on festival sponsorships, chili cook-off entries, Runway 5K entries, and Jeep ride entries, contact Amanda Foxgrover at Baldwin City Hall at 706-778-6341 or email at afoxgrover@cityofbaldwin.org.
