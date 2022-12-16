The Banks County High School FFA chapter competed in the Wildlife Management CDE hosted by Banks County High School.
The Wildlife Management CDE competition allows members to focus on one specific area of wildlife. Those areas are Aquatic Management, with senior member Reagen Ferguson, placing first in individual, and junior member Emily Adams placing first in individual.
In Game Bird Biology, senior and junior members placing were: Eric Ashworth, second individual, and Luke Maxwell, second individual.
In the area of General Identification, those placing were: Garrison Fowler, senior, first individual, and Avery Carlan, junior, first, individual.
In Whitetail Deer Management, senior member Raegen Gilbert placed first in individual and junior member Miley Parker placed second in individual.
"Congratulations to both teams in placing first at the area Wildlife Management competition," school leaders state.
