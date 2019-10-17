Broad River Conservation District is looking for participants for its adult hunter education program, Field to Fork.
“This event, held in December, takes folks from non-hunting backgrounds who are interested in learning to hunt deer and pairs them with experienced hunters to show them the ropes,” stated Annalise Sampson, District program assistant. “Participants learn about firearms safety, ethical shot placement, deer biology and wildlife management and cleaning and preparing venison. Participants get the opportunity to participate in two mentored hunts on private land.”
This program is a partnership with Quality Deer Management Association, Georgia Wildlife Federation, UGA Extension and others.
The schedule includes:
•Friday, Dec. 6, from 2 - 5 p.m., firearms training
•Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., classroom training, venison meal, mentored hunt
•Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., mentored hunt, venison culinary social
Instruction will include: hunting as it relates to conservation, understanding deer, making ethical shots, hunting essentials, filed game care and cooking venison.
The registration cost is $50, but does not include cost of hunting license which funds wildlife conservation.
For Georgia residents or college students, firearms will be provided for workshop and during hunts. Experienced mentors will be available to guide course participants.
For more information or to sign up, contact annalise.sampson@gacd.us. The application period closes on Monday, Oct. 28.
