Broad River Conservation District is looking for participants for its adult hunter education program, Field to Fork.
The schedule includes:
•Friday, Dec. 6, from 2 — 5 p.m., firearms training
•Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., classroom training, venison meal, mentored hunt
•Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 a.m. — 1 p.m., mentored hunt, venison culinary social.
Instruction will include: hunting as it relates to conservation, understanding deer, making ethical shots, hunting essentials, game care and cooking venison.
The registration cost is $50, but does not include cost of hunting license which funds wildlife conservation.
For more information or to sign up, contact annalise. sampson@gacd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.