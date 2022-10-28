The City of Baldwin hosted its 5th annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival opened with a Runway 5K race and featured 37 venders selling its arts and crafts. There was free games and activities, a Currahee fall crawl Jeep ride, pictures with heroes in force, a wiffle ball tournament sponsored by the Baldwin Fire Department, live music, face painting, a chili cookoff judged by the Baldwin Fire Department and hosted by Santa Claus, and free S’mores to enjoy while watching a movie in the park. The movie “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” was shown. The festival closed with a fireworks finale. It was estimated that 800 visitors attended the event.
Fifth annual fall festival held in Baldwin
- BY WESLEIGH SAGON
