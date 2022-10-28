The City of Baldwin hosted its 5th annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival opened with a Runway 5K race and featured 37 venders selling its arts and crafts. There was free games and activities, a Currahee fall crawl Jeep ride, pictures with heroes in force, a wiffle ball tournament sponsored by the Baldwin Fire Department, live music, face painting, a chili cookoff judged by the Baldwin Fire Department and hosted by Santa Claus, and free S’mores to enjoy while watching a movie in the park. The movie “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” was shown. The festival closed with a fireworks finale. It was estimated that 800 visitors attended the event.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.