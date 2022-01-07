A fire was reported at a Banks Crossing hotel on Jan. 4 with the damage being contained to the room where it originated.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services were called to Fairfield Inn at Suites at 137 Frontage Road at Banks Crossing at 1:49 p.m. on a reported structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the four-story hotel with fire in one room. The fire was contained to the room of origin with smoke and water damage to the first floor.
"The facility was quickly cleared of all hazards and the owner was allowed to place the hotel above the first floor back in operation," fire chief Steve Nichols reports.
No injuries were reported and the entire building was evacuated with the assistance of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
"The cause of the fire was listed as accidental and an open flame, candle, in the room of origin couldn’t be ruled out," Nichols said.
