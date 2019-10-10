A fire investigator with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office has determined a fire that occurred just after 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, in Banks County was intentionally set.
“The fire was set to a wooden deck surrounding a fire pit. Thankfully, the deck is not connected to the house on the property,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The deck suffered major damages from the fire. It is located at 5386 Yonah Homer Road in Alto, Georgia.”
Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is asking anyone with knowledge about this fire to call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services is assisting with this investigation.
