The sky will light up over Homer this July with the Fourth of July Fireworks celebration.
The Homer City Council discussed the free event for the community at its meeting Tuesday night. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Banks County High School.
Mayor Doug Cheek told the council that the Downtown Development Authority will host the one-day 49th festival in Homer on Saturday, September 4. The event will start with a parade at 10 a.m. and continue with food vendors and several singing groups. Cheek said the authority is gearing up for a big celebration next year as the festival marks its 50th year.
