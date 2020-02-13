'First Aid for the Family' was the theme at a recent meeting of the Banks County Rotary Club with guest speaker Julie Buffalo, R.N.
"The highlight was a room full of 30 people practicing the Heimlich Maneuver," Rotary president Mark Valentine states. "It got a little crazy, but everyone learned something valuable. Many thanks to Tricia Massey and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for providing our program and some very nice gifts for all."
Guests from the Banks County Chamber CVB in attendance included executive director Alicia Andrews, board of directors chair, Judy McClure and administrative assistant Tina Queen, who presented a check in the amount of $2,500 to Rotary for the Food-2-Kids program. Last fall, the Chamber CVB board voted to earmark a portion of the proceeds from their annual golf event for the Food-2-Kids program.
