The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in Banks County, according to information from the Georgia Public Health Department.
There has been 88 cases of the virus reported in Banks County, as of Monday. There have been 11 people in the county hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Across the state, there has been 47,496 cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, with 8,033 people being hospitalized. There have been 2,055 deaths in the county.
Effective Tuesday, June 2, there will be several improvements to the COVID-19 Daily
Status Report on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website. These changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia.
The changes to the Daily Status Report will include:
•Once daily updates at 3 p.m. to allow time to process and validate laboratory
and case reports.
•Reordering the display of key summary metrics as follows: Confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and ICU admissions.
•A breakdown of the total number of molecular (PCR) tests, the total number
of serology tests and the number of positives and percentage of positives for
each test type.
•Revised charts of key demographics that more clearly present data.
•Improved usability of charts and refinements to labeling and supporting
documentation of the data.
The DPH will regularly review and update features of the dashboard to improve data quality and accuracy.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or
