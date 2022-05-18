Students shared how the classes at the Banks County Christian Learning Center strengthened their faith and taught them how to witness to others. A parent told how the class changed her life because she got to see her daughter have a relationship with God. A volunteer spoke on what a blessing she receives to see a classroom of students reading the Bible.
On Friday, the end of the first school year for the CLC was celebrated with a program at Banks County Middle School.
The classes, for sixth and eighth grade students, were held this year at Homer United Methodist Church, with students getting an elective credit if they chose to take the religion course.
"We are here to celebrate what God has done," CLC director Noel Pauley said to the crowd gathered in the BCMS gym. "God truly took our little plans and turned it into something incredible. We are here to glorify God...Twenty-two came to know Christ (during the year)... The word of God is compelling them to dig deeper."
Several of the sixth and eighth grade students spoke about the impact the class has had on them.
"I learned so much more about Christ in CLC," Cash Butler said.
Eighth grader Luke Wheatley said, "I was saved at a really young age but CLC really strengthened my faith."
A parent, Jennifer Cantrell, shared how the class "brought my daughter's relationship with God to the forefront."
"What CLC has done is that it has made God real for her."
One of the volunteers at the center, Sandra Duncan, shared how her time with the students is a blessing every time she goes to the school.
"God is doing something good in CLC," she said. "I get to feed off of the enthusiasm of the students. I get to see when they get a 'truth' and it blesses my heart. I love to look across the room and see these precious kids with their Bibles open reading. I see the word of God going into their heart and I know it will make an ever-lasting change."
Teacher Tanner Clark spoke on his first year at the school, stating, "God has been great. God needs to be in school. Students need to decide for themselves if they want to follow Jesus. There is no purpose in life greater than following Jesus... I loved every moment of having the students."
Teacher Alicia Lewallen was also on the program and sang several songs.
The celebration ended with all of the students coming to the front and local parents gathering to pray.
For more information on the CLC, go to www.bankscountyclc.org.
