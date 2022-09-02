Five people were arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Cornelia Police Department, and Baldwin Police Department executed a search warrant at 1283 Shore Steet in Baldwin.
In July 2022, an investigation began into the alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence.
The following arrests were made at the residence:
•Teresa “TT” Mae Wheeler, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, four counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Casey “Bubba” Michael Tyler, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute schedule Xanax, four counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Steven Wayne Boyd, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Christopher Austin Maney, possession of methamphetamine.
•Cheyenne Star Wheeler, possession of methamphetamine.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervisor, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
