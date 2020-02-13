The Baldwin Police Department made the following arrests last week:
•Stanley Lamont Brown, 49, 726 Jade Haven, Clarkesville, battery and violation of a temporary protection order.
•Tommy Faulkner, 57, 162 Pressley Street, Baldwin, battery.
•Leonard Miles Swofford, 61, 109 Manor Place, Cornelia, no license.
•Randolph Bryant McDonald, 35, P.O. Box 114, Alto, improper lane change and operating a vehicle with expired registration.
•Devin Miguel Wiley, 26, 147 King Street, Baldwin, warrant service arrest.
INCIDENT
Incident filed at the Baldwin Police Department included the following:
•identity fraud against a Willow Tree Avenue resident.
