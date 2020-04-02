The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported five arrests last week, including the following:
•William Edwards Walters, 62, 4835 Snows Mill Road, Monroe, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Stephanie Michelle Duncan, 26, 257 Cole Road, Carnesville, two counts of second degree burglary.
•Jason Matthew English, 39, 255 Falcon Lane, 39, Carnesville, simple battery and parole violation.
•Virgil Wilton Lane III, 58, 3 Portofino Place, Durham, N.C., failure to maintain lane, passenger safety belt violation, holding wireless telecommunication device and DUI.
•Babie Sally Jean Bright, 30, 653 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a drug-related object.
