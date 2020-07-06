Five people were charged recently by the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
They are:
•Shannon Lamar McDougald, 36, 324 Highway 326, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles and possession of methamphetamine.
•Monica Marie Stroup, 31, 250 Waterplant Road, Commerce, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation, passenger safety belt violation, failure to signal when changing lanes, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and license plate violation.
•David Dwayne Watkins, 37, 663 Borders Road, Commerce, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, tire violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving and expired tag.
•Saul Paramo Fernandez, 29, 776 Wilham Avenue, Baldwin, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, aggravated assault and battery.
•Kevin Dwayne Weeks, 41, 3417 Hemshire Place, Charlotte, N.C., endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
