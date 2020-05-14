A flat screen television was stolen from a motel room at Banks Crossing, according to an incident report filed with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
Someone broke the lock off the door and took the television, as well as breaking into the supply room and taking several items.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•battery when a woman said a man choked her, slung her around by her hair, kicked her in the chest and poured a drink on her at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing.
•domestic dispute between a couple at Scottish Inn at Banks Crossing. A man said a woman tried to choke him.
•attempted burglary at a Riverbend Road, Commerce, address when a woman said she heard a noise outside her home and saw a man on her porch with a crowbar. She said she yelled and the man ran toward the woods.
•battery at a Commerce, address when a 9-year-old called and said his parents were arguing. Both parents had visible injuries.
•a woman said someone struck her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart at Banks Crossing.
•a man said he was at the Atlanta Dragway when a man he knows came up to him and punched him in the nose.
•mailbox damaged at a Duncan Road, Commerce, location.
•a man said his car was stolen from a Hwy. 326, Commerce, address.
•abandoned vehicle recovered at a Wynn Lake Road, Alto, location.
•reckless conduct when a woman left a child unattended in a vehicle at Walmart.
•folding chairs, propane heater, pop-up canopy, camp fan and turkey fryer stolen from a storage building at a Hwy. 63, Carnesville, address.
•impersonating a police officer when someone called Krispty Kreme and pretended to be a law enforcement officer.
•financial transaction card fraud against a Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, woman.
