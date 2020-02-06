A flood watch is in effect in Banks County through Friday morning, according to public safety officials.
The flood watch is in effect Wednesday through Friday in portions of north and central Georgia, including the following counties: Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Union, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Towns, White, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield.
The forecast calls for "continuous heavy rainfall over the watch area throughout Wednesday and Thursday, with three to five inches possible."
"Quickly accumulating rainfall can produce widespread minor flooding of smaller, fast-responding creeks and moderate flooding cannot be ruled out," officials state. "Localized flash flooding is possible."
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
Officials state: "You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.