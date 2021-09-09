Austin Fontes, 17, Commerce, has been identified as the victim in the wreck Thursday morning in Banks County. He was killed in the wreck that occurred at 7:38 a.m. at 2477 Hwy. 441 near Berlin Road, Homer.
Fontes, a Banks County High School student, was a passenger in a truck driven by Jacob Elliott, 17, Commerce. Elliott, also a BCHS student, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries.
Elliot was reportedly unable to negotiate a sharp curve and went off the shoulder of the road, striking a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.