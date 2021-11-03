The Maysville Public Library is conducting a Food Drive through November 23.
"Please donate non-expired canned food and non-perishable food at the library," says library manager Shannon Wheeler. "The items will be donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia."
LEGO CLUB
The library is also now hosting a Lego Club. The group meets on Mondays from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., and all ages are welcome to attend.
BOOK CLUBS
Various new Book Clubs are now forming at Maysville Public Library. If you are interested in participating in a Book Club for teens or adults, contact the Library at 706-652-2323 or email Shannon Wheeler at swheeler@prlib.org.
STORY TIME
Story Time is held at the Maysville Public Library every Monday at 11 a.m.
"After listening to an entertaining story, participants enjoy creating a coordinating craft," Wheeler said "Please make plans to join us for this fun and engaging event."
