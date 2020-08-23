After many decisions made by Georgia High School Association due to the current pandemic, the Leopards are finally set to play on September 4 against their cross town rival, Commerce.
From the first day of official practice on June 8, players and coaches have been working hard to prepare for the upcoming season. This year’s motto is “Enjoy the Journey," which is definitely fitting as Head Coach Jay Reid is reminded that the season could abruptly end at any time.
“From the first time we came back together this summer, I told these guys that I was going to ask them to come in, work, and prepare for a season that may not happen," Coach Reid said. "And they did, all of them. They show up in time, with good work ethic, focus, effort and attitude."
Coach Reid also added that coaching this year’s team have never been easier because the players love to come in, “they work as if they love it."
Reid is excited about the potential of this year’s team. He credits this to the team’s chemistry, as well as the leadership from the senior and junior class. He has been impressed with the ability for the team to overcome challenges, such as overcoming COVID regulations of taking temperatures and ongoing schedule changes. He believes this has made the team special and given players the opportunity to step up and become leaders.
There are several key returning players, including seniors Jace Bennett, LB/TE, Tanner Kaminiski OL/DL, Jonathon Moon RB/LB, Joshua Stapleton OL/DL, and Carter Stroud WR/DB.
Juniors include Roman Haynes RB/DB, Bowen Roberts QB and Lukas Marlow WR/LB.
This year’s team is not only special to Coach Reid but he has been extremely impressed with how they handle their business on and off the field.
