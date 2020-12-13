Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Foothills Education Charter High School will hold its virtual fall semester graduation on Thursday, December 17, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. website homepage and Facebook.
“We are so proud of our Foothills graduates," said Foothills superintendent Sherrie Gibney-Sherman. "The students who successfully completed their diploma requirements showed extreme strength and focus. "The challenges of the pandemic created many obstacles. Our students were able to prevail. We are excited to watch these graduates move on to college and jobs as they begin their next life journey.”
For more information on the graduation ceremony and Foothills Education Charter High School, visit foothillscharter.org.
