The Georgia Forestry Commission named Region 2 as the “2019 Region of the Year” at a recent ceremony at the state capitol. Region 2 is comprised of 36 counties in northeastern Georgia, including Banks County, and the local representative is Forest specialist Jeff Kastle of Gillsville.
"We're honored that our 'best of the best' had an opportunity to be congratulated in the Georgia House and Senate and by Governor Brian Kemp," said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Chuck Williams. "It was a very special day for our employees who've gone many extra miles to serve the state, and we thank Representative Lynn Smith and Senator Tyler Harper for coordinating this occasion."
Annually, the Georgia Forestry Commission reviews performance criteria for Forest Management units and Forest Protection areas across the state. Groups whose achievements rank highest are awarded agency honors.
The GFC Forest Management group works to ensure Georgia's 24.6 million acres of forestland remains healthy and intact. They provide private landowners with a wide variety of services that support a productive and sustainable landscape.
The “Region of the Year” is determined annually by the impact it has on the state, and even the nation, by considering all factors foresters participate in year around to assist landowners. This includes general advice, cost share, stewardship, water quality, protection work (both fire and forest health) and community outreach efforts. Forest Management Region 2's numerous achievements impacted 113,000 acres, including 131 outreach events, southern pine beetle and emerald ash borer trapping and numerous trainings, wildfire prevention and disaster assistance events such as Hurricane Michael recovery support in southwest Georgia.
