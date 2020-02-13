A former NFL player was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase along Hwy. 441 and I-85 Friday.
Clifton Lopez Geathers, 32, Seneca, S.C., was also charged with speeding, improper right turn, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing on the shoulder of the road, driving in the median, failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and drug equipment violation.
A Banks County deputy first saw a white Dodge Ram, later found to be driven by Arnold, that made an improper right turn from the left lane on Hwy. 59, almost colliding with another vehicle. The deputy noted the vehicle fail to main a lane several times and put his blue lights on to stop the vehicle. The deputy noted that the vehicle did not stop and increased in speed.
The pursuit went onto Hwy. 441 where the speed increased to over 100 and the deputy noted the driver of the truck refused to stop. The pursuit continued onto I-85 before the offender stopped.
The deputy noted that when he approached the driver he was “laying on his belly in the median." He said the offender was talking loudly and said he was a “former NFL player and didn’t break any laws.”
The deputy noted an “overwhelming smell commonly associated with marijuana” coming from inside the vehicle and “numerous green-leafy clusters commonly identified as marijuana” in the floorboard of the vehicle. Numerous “drug-related objects and narcotics” were also reportedly found inside the vehicle.
