Congratulations to Mae Forrester who celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 7. Family and friends gathered to help her celebrate.
Silver Shoals Baptist Church’s Christmas program will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Bethany Christian Church is having its Christmas celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the fellowship hall. All are invited to attend.
The Banks County High School Class of 1969 will be meeting at Cracker Barrel at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. They will be celebrating their 50th year class reunion.
The shooting last week in Pensacola Fla. was too close to home. One of them killed was from South Georgia. We had two hometown boys there also, Avery Martin and Tyler Sheridan, are stationed there in school. Please remember the base in your prayers.
Congratulations to Hunter and Tabitha Hughes on the birth of their son, Connor Jayce, born on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1:46 p.m. He weighed six pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 and a half inches long. He joins two proud big sisters, Tristen and Keira Hughes. He is the grandson of Anthony and Ira Jackson of Homer, Angie Hughes of Gainesville and Wyman Clark of Commerce.
Congratulations to Amber and Devan Wakester on the birth of their son, Rex Daniel Wakester. He was born Friday, Dec. 6. He weighed six pounds and 13 ounces and was 19 and a half inches long, He is the grandson of Kevin and Renee Sargent and Cathleen Wakester and great-grandson of Buddy and Janice Cantrell Tysm.
Happy birthday to: Colby Turpin, Sadie Parson, Blake Burnett, Jennifer Parker, Stan Westmoreland, Steve Westmoreland, James Harris, Casey Cantrell, Josh Kimsey, John Bertrang, Christa Standridge, Branson Crumley, Melba Lewallen, Nancy Williams, Johnny Segars, Randy Goodson, Teri Wiley, Michael Cleveland, Macy Lord and Cindy Meeks,
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Stan Westmorland, Juli Irvin, Ken Mize, Warren Wilson, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
