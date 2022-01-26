Four Banks County residents graduated from the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, at the end of fall semester.
The University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates. There were 600 graduates participating in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
The Banks County graduates included:
•Chase Brown of Homer, Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration.
•Nizaiah Anderson of Homer, Associate of Science degree in Computer Science.
•Erica Torres of Baldwin, Associate of Science degree in Clinical Health Science.
•Zezmon Steeple of Homer, Bachelor of Business Administration degreei n Marketing.
