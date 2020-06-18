The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged four people last week.
They were:
•Justin William Staples, 29, 3001 Hwy. 326, Commerce, battery (family violence).
•John Patrick Clark, 56, 656 Fort Lamar, Commerce, battery (family violence).
•Jeffery Michael Boisclair, 27, 444 Caudell Road, Homer, reckless conduct and threatening or intimidating a disabled or elderly adult.
•Wesley Allen Morgan, 42, 1323 Damascus Road, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
