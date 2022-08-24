Four Banks County residents graduated recently from the University of North Georgia (UNG). Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2022 commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Banks Countians graduating were:
•Tarah Corley of Homer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
•Jarom Humphries of Baldwin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Exercise Science.
•Zachary Lehotsky of Homer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with Teacher Certification.
•Kennedy Smith of Homer graduated with an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education Pathway.
